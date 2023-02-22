Shentu (CTK) Market Capitalization Tops $75.92 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Shentu has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00003541 BTC on major exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $75.92 million and $5.70 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00419465 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,608.73 or 0.27786093 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 89,980,619 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

