ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall Sells 30,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.91. 489,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.21.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $104,982,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 4,916.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after acquiring an additional 299,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 647.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,733,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

