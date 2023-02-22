ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $579,570.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.19, for a total transaction of $579,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $733,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ShockWave Medical Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $191.91. 489,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.97.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $104,982,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 4,916.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after acquiring an additional 299,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 647.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,733,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.22.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

