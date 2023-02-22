Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

