Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after purchasing an additional 796,841 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $107.40. 2,384,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

