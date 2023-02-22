Signet Financial Management LLC Has $20.76 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,644 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after buying an additional 2,331,746 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after buying an additional 128,232 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,628,000 after buying an additional 508,310 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,091,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,968,000 after acquiring an additional 208,715 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,953. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $68.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

