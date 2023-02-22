Signet Financial Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

