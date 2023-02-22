Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.0 %

United Rentals stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.14. 197,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.10. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $470.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.46.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

