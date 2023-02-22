Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,476,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $795,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,274 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after buying an additional 672,414 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,569,000 after buying an additional 105,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,868. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Mizuho increased their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

