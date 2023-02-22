Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 671 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. 1,071,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,126,911. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.