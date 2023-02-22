Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after buying an additional 285,220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,128,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.14. The company had a trading volume of 289,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,373. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.