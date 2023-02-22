Silver Point Capital L.P. Takes $20.50 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,498,000. Bausch Health Companies comprises about 1.5% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 0.82% of Bausch Health Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

