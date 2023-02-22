Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,170. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

