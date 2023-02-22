Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.
SBGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.
NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,170. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
