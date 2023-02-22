SKALE Network (SKL) Price Tops $0.0545

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $227.66 million and approximately $18.48 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.32 or 0.00420932 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,711.79 or 0.27883272 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,178,186,004 tokens. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

