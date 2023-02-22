Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SKWD) Quiet Period To End on February 22nd

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 22nd. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had issued 8,952,383 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $134,285,745 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

