SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of SM opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

