SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
SM Energy Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of SM opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $54.97.
Institutional Trading of SM Energy
SM Energy Company Profile
SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SM Energy (SM)
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.