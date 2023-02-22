SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $32.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. SM Energy traded as low as $28.69 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 378362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

SM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 702,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 666.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 60,671 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 14,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 4.43.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.92%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

