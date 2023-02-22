Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) vs. SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Financial Contrast

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) and SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of SNDL shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Smart for Life and SNDL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 SNDL 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

Smart for Life currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,532.31%. SNDL has a consensus target price of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 168.04%. Given Smart for Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than SNDL.

This table compares Smart for Life and SNDL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -139.56% -1,377.59% -94.78% SNDL -53.71% -8.18% -6.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart for Life and SNDL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $9.02 million 0.74 -$7.77 million N/A N/A SNDL $44.78 million N/A -$183.82 million ($0.96) -2.02

Smart for Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SNDL.

Summary

SNDL beats Smart for Life on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About SNDL

SNDL, Inc. is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

