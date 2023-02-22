SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 104.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,690 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,201,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,346,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,754 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 682,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,636,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,213,770.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.71.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.