Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,787 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

