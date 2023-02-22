Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 98,315 First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPEI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,768,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,474,000 after acquiring an additional 40,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 71,464 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,867,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,775,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 241,435 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

FPEI stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.

