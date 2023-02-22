Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,153 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $128.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.52.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

