Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SkyWest worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKYW. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $681.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.96 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Welch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,493.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on SkyWest to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.