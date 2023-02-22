Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $215.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.