Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,137 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 523.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 222.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,984 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 34.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,834 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa stock opened at $220.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.43 and its 200-day moving average is $207.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

