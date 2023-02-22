Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,613 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $355.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.47. The stock has a market cap of $342.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

