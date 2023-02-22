SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,768 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 7.8% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $170.59. 1,250,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,908,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

