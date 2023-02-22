Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.
SPT stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.11.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sprout Social by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 37.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
