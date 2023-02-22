Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,328 in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sprout Social by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 37.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

