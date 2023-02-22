Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.57.
SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.
