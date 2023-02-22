Square Token Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Square Token token can now be bought for approximately $16.17 or 0.00067782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $33.44 million and approximately $476,116.81 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 16.15016253 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $602,827.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

