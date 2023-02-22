SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. 199,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,161. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

