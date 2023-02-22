ssv.network Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One ssv.network token can now be bought for $37.72 or 0.00156124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $417.81 million and $28.24 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.
ssv.network Token Profile
ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking.
ssv.network Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars.
