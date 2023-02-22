Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,655,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 5,074,532 shares.The stock last traded at $17.22 and had previously closed at $17.29.

Stellantis Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 224.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 73.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.