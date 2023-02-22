STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($35.11) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.69% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 27th.

STMicroelectronics stock traded down €0.37 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €45.02 ($47.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($13.19) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($22.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.54.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

