StockNews.com Downgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Buy

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.51) to GBX 2,550 ($30.71) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,510 ($30.23) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,136.50.
BHP Group Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,947,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,167. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
