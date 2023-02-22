StockNews.com Upgrades AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

AXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AXIS Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AXIS Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

AXS opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading

