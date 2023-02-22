StockNews.com Upgrades KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) to Hold

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

KAR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE:KAR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,222. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after buying an additional 1,592,258 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 358.3% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,613,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after buying an additional 1,261,193 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,224,000 after buying an additional 1,033,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,776,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after buying an additional 823,484 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

