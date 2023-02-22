STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 563.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,711 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.05% of STORE Capital worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,078,000 after purchasing an additional 191,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,624,000 after buying an additional 309,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in STORE Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after buying an additional 1,723,090 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 1,395.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after buying an additional 4,807,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in STORE Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,721,000 after buying an additional 83,254 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

STORE Capital Price Performance

STORE Capital Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.