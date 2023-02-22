Substratum Achieves Market Capitalization of $403,398.06 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $403,398.06 and approximately $1,315.10 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00043696 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029651 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00213428 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,183.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00096589 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $232.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.