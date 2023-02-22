Substratum Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $369,858.68 and approximately $119.29 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00043315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029645 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00020562 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00214200 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,207.98 or 1.00013088 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00096589 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $232.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.