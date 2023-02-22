Suku (SUKU) Market Cap Achieves $13.37 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Suku has a total market cap of $13.37 million and $933,462.03 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Suku has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Suku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars.

