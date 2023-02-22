Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Position Trimmed by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,715 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.18. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $97.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Stories

