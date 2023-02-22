Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Up 6.3%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.95. 876,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,425,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SG. Cowen cut Sweetgreen from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sweetgreen from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55.

In other news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $28,801.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 134,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 4,408 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $43,330.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 235,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,314,090.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $248,886 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.54% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 918,656 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 695,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

