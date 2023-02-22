Sweetgreen (SG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 0.4 %

SG opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Mcphail sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $69,468.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $248,886. Company insiders own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

