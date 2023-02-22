Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies to $4.60 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

SNCR stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 252,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,890. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $92.69 million, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 64,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

