Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies to $4.60 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
SNCR stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 252,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,890. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $92.69 million, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.40.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
