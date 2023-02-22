Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCRGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies to $4.60 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

SNCR stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 252,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,890. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $92.69 million, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 64,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

