TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 818,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the previous session’s volume of 233,547 shares.The stock last traded at $10.16 and had previously closed at $10.12.

TCV Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCV Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCVA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TCV Acquisition by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,577,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in TCV Acquisition by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,062,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 719,065 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TCV Acquisition by 182.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,949,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,259,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TCV Acquisition by 705.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TCV Acquisition by 61.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,634,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 624,887 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

