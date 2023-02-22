TD Securities Trims Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Target Price to $65.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,095. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,334 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 118,248 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Further Reading

