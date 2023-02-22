TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 142,436 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 68,932 shares.The stock last traded at $13.40 and had previously closed at $13.52.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. TDCX had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TDCX Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
