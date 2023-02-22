TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 142,436 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 68,932 shares.The stock last traded at $13.40 and had previously closed at $13.52.

TDCX Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. TDCX had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TDCX Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TDCX

About TDCX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDCX. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TDCX by 41.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after acquiring an additional 958,863 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the second quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 106.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 901,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TDCX in the third quarter worth approximately $8,221,000. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.