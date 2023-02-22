TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.14

Shares of TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and traded as high as $34.23. TDK shares last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 5,700 shares traded.

TDK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. TDK had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Research analysts expect that TDK Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

