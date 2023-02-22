TechnipFMC (FTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE FTI opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $14.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About TechnipFMC

FTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

